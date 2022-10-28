INDIA

Govt to set up panels to hear appeals against social media platforms

NewsWire
0
1

Grievance redressal panels would soon be set up by government to hear users’ appeals against content moderation decisions taken by social media entities like Meta and Twitter.

In a gazette notification issued on Friday, the government has amended the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, to facilitate setting up of such grievance committees.

Under the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2022: “The Central Government shall, by notification, establish one or more Grievance Appellate Committees within three months from the date of commencement of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2022.”

According to the Gazette notification: “Each Grievance Appellate Committee shall consist of a chairperson and two whole time members appointed by the Central Government, of which one shall be a member ex-officio and two shall be independent members”.

As per the new rules, any user aggrieved by a decision of an intermediary’s own grievance officer can appeal to the government-appointed Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) within a period of 30 days.

The GACs will have to resolve the issue within 30 days.

The committees will adopt an online dispute resolution mechanism to ensure that the entire process can be completed digitally.

The amended law makes it mandatory for intermediaries to upload a report after complying with each GAC order.

20221028-212605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Thief, eluding law for 11 years, finally held

    PIL in Bombay HC seeks ‘return to work’ by rebel Ministers,...

    ‘Will file a better affidavit’, Delhi Police to SC on hate...

    Beware of fake Twitter handles of new CDS, veterans and serving...