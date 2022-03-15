INDIA

Govt to start batch-wise recruitment of JBT posts: Himachal CM

By NewsWire
The government would soon start batch-wise recruitment of JBT posts in educational institutions to ensure ample employment opportunities to the trained JBT youth, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday.

Addressing a delegation of the Himachal Pradesh Shikshak Mahasangh here, he said the Education Department is the largest department employing maximum number of employees.

The state government has made several announcements in the budget for the next fiscal to facilitate every category of teachers, he said. It has announced that the designation of B.Ed and TET qualified and eligible Shastri and language teachers would be changed to TGT (Sanskrit) and TGT (Hindi).

Thakur said a provision of Rs 8,412 crore has been made for the education sector in 2022-23.

All genuine demands of the teachers would be considered sympathetically. He said despite the pandemic not even a single day delay was made in the salary of the employees.

HP Shikshak Mahasangh (Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Mahasangh) Prant Mahamantri Mam Raj Pundir thanked the Chief Minister for being considerate towards the issues of teachers.

