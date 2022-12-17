BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

‘Govt to widen ambit of mandatory EPR requirements’

The government will widen the ambit of mandatory Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) requirements beyond plastics, e-waste, rubber and tyres.

Addressing the industry at the FICCI 95th Annual Convention and AGM in Delhi, Leena Nandan, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), on Saturday said that the ministry’s focus is on mainstreaming circularity and sustainable lifestyles.

The official added that India is the only country in the world to focus on mindful utilisation of resources and without being part of the global climate crisis, India is a part of its solution.

While talking about various government initiatives for mainstreaming sustainability and circularity, she emphasized EPR as a tool for circular economy and resource use efficiency and indicated widening the ambit of mandatory EPR requirements to other categories.

Talking about climate change, Nandan added that India will have a national carbon market in the near future and the ministry is closely working with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency and other stakeholders for this.

Amit Sinha, Chair, FICCI Circular Economy Committee during his opening remarks welcoming the Secretary lauded the ministry’s initiatives on sustainability and climate change.

During his address, he emphasised on circularity and highlighted the circular economy’s potential to create $400-500 billion worth of business opportunities in India by 2030.

