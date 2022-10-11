BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Govt urges distilleries to maximise ethanol production

NewsWire
0
0

The government has urged all distilleries to maximise production of ethanol to ensure the success of its ethanol blending programme.

In a meeting conducted by senior officials of the department of food and public distribution recently, supplies of ethanol were reviewed from all sugar based distilleries of major sugar producing states, except for Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Sources privy to details said that all distilleries were requested to maximise the production of ethanol for ensuring success of government’s ethanol blending programme.

The meeting was attended by officials of all sugar producing states, oil marketing companies, industry associations and distilleries.

Ethanol is an agro-based product, mainly produced from a by-product of the sugar industry, namely molasses.

The ethanol blending programme seeks to achieve blending of ethanol with motor sprit with a view to reducing pollution, conserve foreign exchange and increase value addition in the sugar industry enabling them to clear cane price arrears of farmers.

The Central government has scaled up blending targets from 5 per cent to 10 per cent under the programme.

20221011-214603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aurum buys out promoter stake in Majesco, makes open offer

    Regional outreach: Amazon launches seller services in Marathi

    Haryana Police to create awareness on impact of counterfeit goods

    Hyundai’s May cumulative sales rises to over 30K units