INDIA

Govt urges taxpayers to file returns as July 31 deadline won’t be extended

NewsWire
0
0

The government has urged the taxpayers to file their income tax returns before July 31, 2023 to avoid the last minute rush, as there is no possibility of any extension of the deadline. 

Finance Ministry sources have indicated that taxpayers should file their returns as soon as possible as unlike last year, there is no likelihood of the July 31 deadline getting extended.

Taxpayers have to file the returns for 2022-23 with the assessment year being 2023-24.

According to the Income Tax Department, more than 2 crore returns had already been filed till July 11, compared to 2 crore returns filed till July 20 last year.

“Our taxpayers have helped us reach the 2 crore milestone 9 days early this year, compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year, and we appreciate the effort! We urge those who haven’t filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush,” the Income Tax Department had tweeted on July 11.

Last year a total of 5.8 crore returns were filed and the government expects that this year, the tally could be much higher.

If income tax returns are filed after the deadline of July 31, 2023, then a fine of Rs 5,000 will have to be paid by the taxpayer.

2023071640225

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Excise policy case: Delhi court sends bizman Arun Pillai to judicial...

    Delhi Jal Board warns of drinking water shortage for 2 days

    Google now testing Blue check marks for verified Ads

    Centre unleashing vendetta against opponents: Oppn