BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Govt waives ISTS charges on new hydro-power projects

NewsWire
0
0

To streamline power requirement from renewable energy sources, the government on Friday ordered waiver of inter-state transmission system (ISTS) charges.

ISTS charges are levied on transmission of electricity generated from new hydro-power projects. These charges have been waived for 18 years from the date of commissioning of such projects, official sources informed.

The government had declared hydro-power projects as renewable source of power in March 2019. However, waiver of inter-state transmission charges provided to solar and wind projects had not been extended to hydro power projects, sources informed.

In order to remove this discrepancy and to provide a level-playing field to the hydro projects, the Power Ministry has now decided to extend the waiver of ISTS charges on the transmission of power from new hydro-power projects, for which construction work is awarded and PPA is signed on or before June 30, 2025.

20221202-224001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vedanta Jharsuguda supplies first rake consignment of fly-ash to cement industry

    BMW to use Amazon Alexa tech to make its own virtual...

    Aditya Birla Capital, GAIL among top 10 stocks to ‘buy’ in...

    Chinese investment firm’s shares crash after state-backed bailout