As many as 95 central government ministries’ websites have been made accessible to differently-abled persons.

Apart from this, 676 websites of various states have also been made accessible for them, according to sources aware of developments.

An integrated browser-based tool with text-to-speech and text-to-Braille System that provides a verbal description of all events of a web page, including links, buttons, check box, text etc, which are keyboard-event-driven, and provides ‘keyboard only’ accessibility using a minimal set of keys, has been developed for making websites accessible for differently-abled persons.

Ministry for electronics and IT has initiated a project named “Content Management Framework” for making Central government websites accessible for differently-abled persons.

Under it, a fund of Rs 16 crore has been released, sources said.

