Govt will quit if any irregularity found in recruitment: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that if a single irregularity can be found in the recently-held recruitment examinations, his government will quit.

Distributing the appointment letters to around 11,236 fresh recruits in 24 government departments here, he said: “I request the journalists to visit every household of freshly recruited youths, if any single case of scam in appointments is found, our government will leave power in Assam.”

Noting that many people have blamed the government for failing to conduct the recruitment procedure fairly, some even moved court against the internet shutdown decision during the examinations, and a few have alleged that many candidates from outside the state also received jobs, Sarma said: “But I challenge them to prove their claims. I assure that the entire recruitment process was carried out purely on merit and in a transparent manner.”

“We shall suspend internet for 20 hours next time without any hesitation in order to carry out a transparent examination to give jobs to poor and under-privileged families,” he added.

Sarma also said that the recruitment process for filling up 26,000 Grade III and IV posts has already started. Advertisements for 10,000 more posts will be published soon & steps will be taken for the self-employment of 2 lakh youth.

He also urged the new recruits to work with dedication and help in fighting corruption.

Sarma has also attacked previous governments by sharing his past experience. He said that when he was not an MLA in 1998, jobs used to be given to candidates without any selection process, particularly in the Education Department.

“When I was given the education portfolio in 2011, transparent recruitment methods were introduced in the Department,” he said.

