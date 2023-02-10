INDIA

Govt withdraws appeal to celebrate Feb 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’

After all-round criticism, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on Friday withdrawn its appeal to celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’.

February 14 is observed as ‘Valentine’s Day’ across the world.

In a notice, the board’s Secretary S.K. Dutta said, “As directed by the competent authority and the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on February 14 stands withdrawn.”

The AWBI had earlier issued a notice appealing to celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’, saying that it will bring “emotional richness” and increase “individual and collective happiness”.

“Cow is known as ‘Kamdhenu’ and ‘Gaumata’ because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity,” the notice had said.

20230210-200602

