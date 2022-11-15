The Home Ministry has started working on new strategies to tighten the noose around the banned organisation Sikh For Justice (SFJ) and its Canada-based founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, sources said on Tuesday.

In July 2020, the Central government had declared Pannun a “terrorist” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Over 22 cases have been registered against him in different states, including Punjab. Several cases of those 22 cases have been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to sources, after the Interpol last month denied to issue a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Pannun, which was sought by the government, a dossier of his offences and crimes is being prepared in a revised manner.

The NIA, along with five other agencies, have been given the responsibility to do the needful in this regard.

Following the denial on the issuance of RCN, a meeting was recently held in the Home Ministry in which the NIA was tasked with preparing the dossier in coordination with other agencies.

The NIA has been instructed to file a fresh FIR and strengthen all the legal modalities involved in the case.

Sources said that NIA has been asked to work in close coordination with the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), Special Cell of Delhi Police and the police departments of some states where SFJ is trying to mark its presence.

The Home Ministry has instructed all the agencies to share the information in their possession on Pannun and the ‘Khalistan Movement’.

The central agencies have reportedly received inputs that apart from Punjab, Pannun is trying to make inroads in states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

Keeping this in mind, the state police departments have also been told to share information on Pannun.

Through “special operations”, the investigating agencies are also engaged in countering Pannun’s attempts such as initiatives to call for a referendum on Khalistan, creating disturbances with the assistance of Pakistan’s ISI, and provoking the youth and farmers, among others.

The security agencies are also working on strategies to end the anti-national activities backed by the Khalistani body, which are taking place in Punjab and its bordering states.

