Govt working to find solutions to counter rogue drones

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) The Central government is working on finding solutions to counter rogue drones in the country, a senior official said on Thursday.

Speaking at a conference, organised by industry body Ficci, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security’s Director General Rakesh Asthaana said the Ministry had constituted a committee under the chairmanship of DG-BCAS for finding out best available counter drone solutions and standards to safeguard civil aviation against possible drone attacks in the country.

“We have taken up live trials; second pilot has just been over, and we are in the process of finalising our reports which we will be submitting to the ministry soon,” he said.

“We don’t know which drone is rogue and which is good. We should have technology to counter it. Whether you go in for commercial or security purposes, the technology has to be such that can prevent the rogue drones in our country.”

Sanjay Jaju, Joint Secretary, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, said local manufacturing should be done not only to harness economic potential but also to check the internal and external threats faced by the country.

“If we can manufacture world-class drones within the country, we can obviously manufacture world-class counter-drone measures,” he said.

