Govt working to set up new tech training centres: Gadkari

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday that the government was working to set up new technology training centres for quality production.

The Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways and MSME said this while addressing an event here to inaugurate the 39th India International Trade Fair (IITF).

The theme for the 2019 edition of IITF was revealed as “Ease of Doing Business inspired by the unique achievement of India of rising up to the 63rd rank on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index from 142nd rank in 2014.”

“Several countries, including Australia, Iran, the UK, Vietnam, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Egypt, Hong Kong and Indonesia are participating in the 14-day trade fair,” the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises said in a statement.

“This year, the status of partner country has been accorded to Afghanistan, while Bihar and Jharkhand are the focus states,” the statement said.

