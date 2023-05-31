BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Govt’s fiscal deficit moderates to 6.4% of GDP in 2022-23

NewsWire
0
2

The government’s fiscal deficit moderated slightly to 6.4 per cent of the GDP in 2022-23 from 6.71 per cent in the corresponding period, according to the revenue-expenditure data released on Wednesday.

The Controller General of Accounts (CGA) said that the fiscal deficit in absolute terms was Rs 17,33,131 crore (provisional), which was marginally down from the amount projected in the revised estimates (RE) in the budget.

The CGA added that the government received Rs 24.56 lakh crore (101 per cent of corresponding RE 2022-23 of total receipts) during 2022-23.

This comprised Rs 20.97 lakh crore tax revenue (Net to Centre), Rs 2.86 lakh crore of non-tax revenue and Rs 72,187 crore of non-debt capital receipts.

Non-debt capital receipts consist of the recovery of loans and miscellaneous capital receipts.

About Rs 9.48 lakh crore has been transferred to state governments as devolution of taxes by the Central government, which is Rs 50,015 crore higher than the previous year (2021-22).

The CGA data further revealed that the Centre’s total expenditure was Rs 41.89 crore (100 per cent of corresponding RE 2022-23), out of which Rs 34.52 lakh crore was on the revenue account and Rs 7.36 lakh crore on the capital account.

20230531-203005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    47.8 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened: FM

    Petrol, diesel prices unmoved though global oil rate firm

    India grants permission for restart of 737 Max ops

    Go Fashion shares listed 90% over issue price on debut