BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Govt’s key initiatives Jal Jeevan, Swachch Bharat Missions get major budget boost

NewsWire
0
0

Mindful of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Union Budget on Wednesday enhanced allocation to the government’s ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission by 27 per cent to Rs 69,684 crore for 2023-24, from Rs 54,808 crore in the current fiscal.

The mission envisages providing piped water to each rural household by 2024.

The government’s other key initiative, the Swachh Bharat Mission-Rural, which aims to make the country open defecation free (ODF) free, also received a boost in allocation of Rs 77,000 crore for 2023-24, up from Rs 60,000 crore in 2022-23 – a hike of 28 per cent

Last week, the Jal Shakti Ministry had said that 11 crore rural households have been provided with tap water connections, i.e. 56 per cent of the targetted 19.3 crore households.

20230201-205804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Foreign exchange reserves fell $2.24 bn to $570.74 bn

    SBI Payments to expand digitisation of merchant payments

    TII clarifies that its members moved from regular plastic wrapping to...

    After pineapple and lemon, Tripura starts exporting jackfruit