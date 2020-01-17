Govt’s new initiative ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ part of R-Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The tableau of Ministry of Jal Shakti will showcase the government’s new initiative, ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, during the Republic Day parade, which aims at providing functional tap connection to every rural household by 2024.

The tableau front is in the shape of a huge tap and pot which are made of thousands of steel taps and metallic pots, representing millions of rural households.

The middle section will showcase how a rural household in New India benefits from the Jal Jeevan Mission.

“Here, a household can be seen with facility of running water (in kitchen, toilet, washing area), grey-water flowing into a soak pit, toilet etc. The family is seen attending to their daily chores with improved quality of life,” a senior ministry official said.

The rear portion of the tableau will showcase water conservation in the form of a structure that looks like two palms collecting a huge water drop, indicating collective efforts for rainwater harvesting and water conservation.

Artistes dressed in cultural attires of different states and Union Territories will walk along the tableau, symbolic of making Jal Jeevan Mission a Jan Andolan.

The official explained that on the last Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide potable water in adequate quantity and of prescribed quality on regular basis to every rural household by 2024.

Currently, only 33 million out of the total 178 million rural households in the country have piped water connection and about 146 million households are to be provided with household tap connection by 2024.

