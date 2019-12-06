Govt’s stimulus report card says FDI inflow at record level

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) The Finance Ministry on Friday presented a status report on the impact of the recently announced stimulus measures and said that FDI inflows rose exponentially during the first half of the fiscal FY19-20.

According to the ministry, the stimulus measures have led to a record inflow of foreign capital into the country.

“Continous liberalisation has resulted in record FDI inflows: $35 billion in H1 2019-20 as against $31 billion in H1 2018-19,” showed a presentation by the ministry.

–IANS

