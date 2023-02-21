Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday called for issuance of quality control orders (QCOs) across sectors in the electrical industry, which, he said, would help save the industry from unfair competition from non-transparent economies.

“Quality control orders will help us save the industry from unfair competition from non-transparent economies which are pumping low quality goods and sub optimal goods into the country,” he said in his address at an industry event organised by the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA).

Goyal also urged larger companies to support and handhold smaller companies to develop quality consciousness.

He said that foreign trade agreements (FTAs) with the UAE and Australia must be leveraged to take such events to these nations and suggested that exhibitions should also be held in Europe and US.

“We should go straight into the big markets and showcase our presence and world class quality standards globally and make it known that India can be a reliable and trusted partner in all their energy needs and in their energy efficiency and transition programmes,” Goyal said.

There is a need to rejuvenate the spirit of conservation to make energy efficiency and sustainability a people’s movement, he said.

The minister also asked IEEMA to run campaigns to help people understand the importance of quality products and their role in boosting sustainability, energy efficiency and conservation.

