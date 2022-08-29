BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Goyal praises UP for One District, One Product initiative

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday praised Uttar Pradesh for its One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative and said that the rest of the states must learn from it.

Goyal made the remark while unveiling the ODOP Gift List and ODOP Storefront on GeM (Government E-Marketplace) portal at the ODOP Outreach Programme (with states and Union Territories) held in Delhi.

Appreciating the contribution of Uttar Pradesh in promoting ODOPs, the Union Minister said that all the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh have set an example for other states in this context.

He added, “The efforts made by the state government are visible on the ground today. Through the success of ODOP scheme in Uttar Pradesh, we can see how much potential is there in this scheme. Yogi Adityanath and his entire team deserve congratulations for this wonderful work.”

On the occasion, Navneet Sehgal, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, MSME and Exports, along with officials from other states, including Jammu and Kashmir and Telangana, presented the details of the works being done in their respective states on ODOP.

The Union Minister also talked about the importance of Open Network for Digital Commerce of the Commerce Ministry during the event.

Goyal said his government was confident of adding Rs 20 trillion to manufacturing output in the next five years and that this would lead to the creation of new jobs on a large scale, in addition to expanding economic activities.

This will go a long way in getting the Indian economy back on track and taking the country to the right place, he added.

Making a presentation on the progress in ODOP scheme in Uttar Pradesh, Additional Chief Secretary, MSME and Exports, said that various schemes are being run in the state to promote ODOP items and encourage artisans involved in its production.

“Help is being taken from IIT, NEFT and Indian Institute of Packaging in works ranging from packaging to checking quality of the ODOP products. The scheme launched on September 25, 2018, has gained popularity rapidly and artisans from every district are actively participating in it,” he added.

