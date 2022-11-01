Condolences from all quarters have poured in on the death of the ‘Steel Man of India’, J.J. Irani who had passed away at the age of 86 on Monday night in Jamshedpur.

Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and former Infosys CFO T.V. Mohandas Pai were among prominent politicians and business leaders, who condoled Irani’s death.

Irani had retired from the board of Tata Steel in June 2011, leaving behind a legacy of 43 years, which won him and the company international acclaim in various fields.

“The Steel Man of India passes away. It is with profound grief that Tata Steel informs of the demise of Padma Bhushan Dr Jamshed J Irani,” Tata Steel said in a statement.

“The CII deeply mourns the passing away of Dr Jamshed J Irani, a shining leader of Indian industry. Always a committed and passionate champion of industry, he steered Indian industry into the economic reform era, working both with the government and industry to forge a balanced and stable path to growth,” the industry body tweeted.

Irani was CII’s national president in 1992-93.

“As CII President in 1992-93, he helmed Indian industry during a period of deregulation and worked pro-actively in pushing for opening of the economy as well as building consensus and support of industry on economic reforms,” the industry body said further.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of Steel Man of India, Padma Bhushan Dr Jamshed J Irani Ji. His dedicated service saw the Indian steel industry transcend global heights. A leader, a revolutionary thinker, a doyen of the steel industry, his legacy will live on,” Steel and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal while condoling Irani’s death, tweeted: “Change is the outcome of steely resolve & sustained endeavour. Padma Bhushan Dr. Jamshed J Irani was a changemaker, who helped build trust for Brand India globally. India is invigorated by his spirit of enterprise. Prayers for the departed soul, condolences to his family.”

“A great compassionate Indian, brilliant, warm Will miss him! Om Shanti!” tweeted Mohandas Pai.

