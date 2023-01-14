The transformation of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) should be done on a fast track mode so that the organisation can continue to help the people, the poor and the farmers of the country, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

The Minister made the remarks while delivering the inaugural address at the 59th Foundation Day of FCI on Saturday.

In his speech, Goyal directed the Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution to monitor the transformation of FCI and Central Warehousing Corporation every week and to update him on the status on a fortnightly basis.

He said strict action has to be taken against the officials who do not cooperate with or delay the transformation process.

Taking about the ongoing investigation against alleged cases of corruption in FCI, Goyal said that it is a wake-up call for the organisation and assured that no one found involved in corrupt practices will be spared.

He said the FCI will follow the principle of zero tolerance for corruption.

Goyal directed the Secretary to institutionalise a mechanism wherein whistleblowers may be rewarded. He called out to all officers and staff of FCI to report any incident of corruption.

The Minister praised the way FCI carried out the world’s largest food supply chain system, especially during the pandemic to ensure seamless supply of foodgrains under the “Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana” (PMGKAY).

He said that despite Covid pandemic, no one slept hungry in the country, adding India has set a global example in the areas of food security, strengthening economic scenario, controlling inflation and others.

The Minister mentioned that the rice procurement figures for the year are good and he looked forward to a robust wheat procurement in the coming season as well.

Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, Sanjeev Chopra was also present at the event and directed CMD FCI, Ashok KK Meena to ensure a system of eliminating corruption and providing an efficient and transparent service to the people.

