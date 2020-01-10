Goyal’s tweet on new rail bridge on Chenab wows Twitterati

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) A section of Twitterati on Saturday hailed the construction of a rail bridge on Chenab river — the highest in the world — that will connect the Kashmir Valley with Udhampur, following a tweet by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

The minister posted pictures of the ongoing construction and wrote on @PiyushGoyal: “All weather rail connectivity — Embarking on a dream project, Indian Railways is building world’s highest Rail bridge on Chenab connecting the Kashmir Valley. An engineering marvel, it will facilitate trade & be a strategic asset for the Indian armed forces.”

It got 928 retweets and 4.6K likes.

One user commented: “If Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set his eyes on Kashmir, it means an increase in development in the valley… no more would it be called a terror factory… Time has come to make it the Asian Switzerland again… kudos to you Piyush ji.”

“Fantastic sir, in the same way please start #SouthCoastRailway operations from @VisakhapatnamJn as promised by you to make the new zone operational within 11 months, which is a dream of north Andhra Pradesh that you granted. Start the operations, sir,” pleaded one user.

“Work is going on at double the speed. For this, thanks to Modi ji and thanks to Piyush Goyal ji,” read one post.

“Wow! This is huge Kashmir’s dream of development to be fulfilled by @narendramodi government. Kudos to you, sir,” read another tweet.

One user commented: “Sir, I have only one request. Train should be run on schedule… Late arrival and departure of trains has bad effect on our image.”

“I’m very happy with this project will finally see more trains in the valley and also be beneficial for armed forces to report for duty without harassment,” said one user.

–IANS

tsb/saurav/arm