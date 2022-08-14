SPORTSBADMINTONINDIA

GPBL: Bandipur Tuskers edge past Kodagu Tigers

The Super Match has decided the fate of many teams in the Grand Prix Badminton League so far and it was not different for the Bandipur Tuskers as they clinched three points from the final match of their tie against Kodagu Tigers, at the Karnataka Badminton Association, here on Sunday.

With this, Bandipur Tuskers moved up to the fourth place on the leaderboard.

Koadagu Tigers fielded Rujula Ramu in their opening match (women’s singles) which was also their trump match. The youngster lived up to her reputation giving two points for her team beating Alifya Riyas. The doubles duo of Abhisehk Yeligar and Vaibhav V then restored parity after winning their trump match (men’s doubles).

Abhishek Yeligar put Tuskers ahead in the men’s singles but the mixed pair of Saneeth Dayanand and Ramya Venkatesh levelled it for Tigers. Bandipur then won the Super Match comfortably to garner three points.

Result:

Bandipur Tuskers beat Kodagu Tigers 6-3

20220814-203207

