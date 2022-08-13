SPORTSBADMINTONINDIA

Bengaluru Lions overcame a 0-2 deficit to register a thrilling 7-2 victory over Mysore Panthers to begin their campaign on a winning note in their group B encounter in the Grand Prix Badminton League at the Karnataka Badminton Association here on Saturday.

The 7-2 score-line defies the looks of a tough encounter as Panthers registered a win in the women’s singles, their trump match, to go 2-0 ahead.

The Lions fought back with victories in the men’s doubles and singles event respectively to restore parity and then edged out Panthers in the mixed doubles match, which was their trump match in a narrow affair to gain 2 points and go 4-2 up.

With three points at stake in the final encounter, the Super Match could have gone either way as the City team narrowly won 22-20. A loss would have meant a victory for the Panthers.

Result: Bengaluru Lions beat Mysore Panthers 7-2

WS: Janani Ananthkumar lost to Tanya Hemant (Trump) 7-15, 3-15; MD: Sanjeeth S/Vaibhav Srinath bt BM Rahul/Rohith Mariswamy 13-15, 15-14, 15-6; MS: S Bhargav bt Tarun Morab 15-10, 15-9; MXD: Nithin HV / Janani Ananthkumar bt Kiran Kumar G / Tanya Hiremath, 13-15, 15-10, 15-7; SM: Vaibhav Srinath / Nithin HV / Sanjeeth S bt Rohith Mariswamy / BH Rahul / Kiran Kumar G 22-20.

