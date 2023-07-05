Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has issued closure notices to six industrial units in the Nandesari GIDC (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) for polluting the water of the Mini river.

As a consequence, the Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL) has promptly cut their electricity connections as ordered by the GPCB.

The affected industrial units include Jaitik International, Link Pharma Chem, Megha Dychem, Shakti Ammonia, Panoli Intermediate Unit 3, and Units 1 to 8.

The GPCB had served closure notices to these units last week after uncovering severe violations of environmental norms.

Managers of the companies had requested a grace period of 48 hours before the electricity connections were severed.

According to reports, the managers were found to be releasing polluted water into the public domain, contaminating the Mini and Mahisagar rivers.

Concerned about this blatant disregard for environmental regulations, the GPCB conducted a scientific analysis of water samples collected from the polluted rivers.

Based on the findings, the closure notices were swiftly dispatched to the erring units for violating GPCB norms.

Babubhai Patel, Chairman of the Nandesari Industries Association, has made an important announcement in response to these incidents.

He stated that rewards would be granted to individuals who provide information on any pollution-related activities conducted by units within the Nandesari GIDC.

This initiative aims to curb practices such as discharging chemically contaminated water into rivers, stormwater channels, or engaging in reverse boring.

