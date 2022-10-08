SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

GPCL can be a nursery for global T20 tournaments such as IPL, feels ex-India cricketer

Former India Test cricketer Bobby Narasimha Rao lavished praise on Global Power Cricket League (GPCL) T20, saying it can be a nursery for major tournaments like IPL.

Several marquee international cricketers from different parts of the world are featuring in the inaugural edition of the GPCL T20. And the tournament has also managed to attract netizens, as the league is trending on social media as well.

Speaking with IANS, Bobby Narasimha Rao, who is a commentator in the GPCL T20, said, “the quality of cricket has surprised me with some former Test cricketers like Ian Bell and Narsingh Deonarine and few budding youngsters from different countries.”

“They have executed high level skills in all three departments of the game. The tournament is at a very exciting stage. The organising capabilities and facilities are second to none,” he added.

Bobby Narasimha Rao, who represented India in 4 Tests, also believes that the GPCL is developing a new breed of stars and it should become a regular feature.

“Also, GPCL can be a nursery for global T20 tournaments such as IPL with the level of abundant talent shown by foreign first-class players and young cricketers.”

The league has ensured that each team has Indian diaspora youth participation along with other players of that particular country.

India, Australia, England, USA, Ireland, Scotland, South Africa, and Sri Lanka are competing with each other for the coveted trophy.

So far, Indian Sapphires and English Reds have qualified for the semi-final from Pool A whereas Australian Golds and South African Emeralds have made it from Pool B.

Both the semifinals will take place in Yamuna Sports Complex Cricket Ground on October 8 here. The final is on October 9.

