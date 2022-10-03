The inaugural edition of the Global Power Cricket League (GPCL) T20 tournament kicked off at the Yamuna Sports Complex here on Sunday with the spectators greeted to a riot of colours along with some breath-taking cricketing action as several top players from across the world showcased their talent in a one-of-a-kind tournament.

The tournament, being organised by Power Sportz, the world’s first Live Digital Sports channel headquartered in the India, promises an unrivalled T20 tournament, with several big names from the English county circuit, South Africa, Australia and Sri Lankan domestic tournaments competing in the GPCL, whose final will be held on October 9.

During the course of the week-long razzle-dazzle of cricket, eight teams — Indian Sapphires, English Reds, Scottish Mulberries, and American Indigos in Pool A, and Australian Golds, South African Emeralds, Sri Lankan Violets, and Irish Olives in Pool B — will vie for the glittering trophy that has been the cynosure of all eyes ever since it was brought into the stadium.

The teams, named after the vibrant colours of the rainbow, were all present at the Yamuna Sports Complex for the opening ceremony, with spectators left in awe of the riot of colours that greeted them when they entered the stadium.

The Sapphires, Reds, Indigos, Emeralds and Golds all seemed to merge into one to give a profusion of colour during the grand extravaganza, with the players wearing the jerseys looking like new-age warriors all set for gripping action.

Every team will play three matches in the group stage before the top two teams from each group move into the semifinals, where the toppers of each pool will take on the second-placed side of the other pool. The winners of the semifinal will face off in the final on October 9. All the games will be played at the Yamuna Sports Complex Cricket Ground.

The matches of the group stage will conclude on October 7 and the semifinals are slated to be held on October 8, with the grand finale on October 9. Except for the final, all the other days have double-headers, with the first match beginning at 2PM IST while the second game is an evening-night affair.

The tournament will have unrivalled coverage, with Power Sportz — the official broadcaster of GPCL T20 — telecasting the breath-taking action in 95 territories worldwide, with 21 HD cameras capturing the action, showing skills, emotions, celebrations, and aesthetic graphics to the fans with utmost perfection.

The League, as part of the NRI Festival celebrations, has ensured that each team has Indian diaspora youth participation along with other nationals of that particular country.

The GPCL T20 gives the flavour of a World Cup format with playing squads of each country competing with the other. The structure of the playing squad also has been well thought of with ‘Marquee’ players and first-class players and a combination of foreign club cricketers.

The teams with an average age in the twenties seem to be brimming with youthful energy and passion. Winning the Championship trophy is on the young cricketers’ minds.

Kanthi D. Suresh, Managing Director, Power Sportz TV, said the Global Power Cricket League will bring a new ray of hope to the youngsters globally. “It’s surprising to see such a good standard of cricket in GPCL. We are proud to telecast the showpiece event across the world.”

Indicating that the GPCL T20 Global Power Cricket League is here to stay, Kanthi added that with the kind of interest the tournament has generated in just its inaugural year gives her the confidence that it can become a regular event.

“The euphoria it has generated has surprised me. We are looking to make it an annual affair, and are also planning to expand it from next year onwards. Proud to be telecasting the tournament globally,” she added.

