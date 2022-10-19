The inaugural edition of the Global Power Cricket League (GPCL) T20 tournament has received some great compliments from leading cricketers and sports administrators from across the world, with a top American Indigos squad member Mario Rampersaud saying the event was a great way to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence through the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The inaugural edition of GPCL T20 tournament was held in Delhi from October 2-9 to celebrate the grand occasion of 75 years of the country’s independence and Indian diaspora cricketers from across the world converged in the national capital to celebrate the grand occasion, with Power Sportz — the world’s first Live Digital Sports channel headquartered in the India — giving unrivalled coverage to the tournament that had several big names from the English county circuit, South Africa, Australia and Sri Lankan competing in the showpiece T20 event.

Rampersaud, a third-generation expatriate coming to India for the first time and who has played for the Barbadian national side in the West Indies domestic cricket, said the Global Power Cricket League (GPCL) T20 tournament had provided several Indian diaspora youngsters to connect with their roots by providing a unique opportunity to visit India and also explore the country where their forefathers lived.

In June 2021, Rampersaud was selected to take part in the Minor League Cricket tournament in the United States, where the likes of India’s Under-19 hero Unmukt Chand, among others, are now plying their trade.

The GPCL T20, a brainchild and vision of Power Sportz TV Managing Director, Kanthi D. Suresh, was created to provide opportunities to talented Indian diaspora players along with foreign nationals of that country.

GPCL T20, was a vision born out of the Indian Government’s focus on the 32-million-strong Indian diaspora community which, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has often referred to as “Our Cultural Ambassadors”, and it also included the vision of the Chalo India campaign announced by the PM himself, while addressing the Indian diaspora community in Germany earlier this year.

Apart from Rampersaud, GPCL T20 was declared a grand success by several other players, who are now eagerly awaiting the announcement of Season 2.

During the closing ceremony of GPCL T20, Kanthi D. Suresh said, “The difference between talent and stardom lies in a robust media platform.” She added that she was committed to providing that platform through her channel, Power Sportz TV.

During the course of the week-long razzle-dazzle of GPCL T20, eight teams — Indian Sapphires, English Reds, Scottish Mulberries, and American Indigos in Pool A, and Australian Golds, South African Emeralds, Sri Lankan Violets, and Irish Olives in Pool B — vied for the glittering trophy at the Yamuna Sports Complex Cricket Ground here.

The teams, named after the vibrant colours of the rainbow, were left in awe of the welcome they received from thousands of spectators at the sports complex.

Power Sportz — the official broadcaster of GPCL T20 — telecast the breath-taking action in 95 territories worldwide, with 21 HD cameras capturing the action, showing skills, emotions, celebrations, and aesthetic graphics to the fans with utmost perfection.

Several players competing in the tournament said the GPCL T20 had given them the flavour of a World Cup format. In fact, right from the day it was conceptualised, GPCL T20 gave the flavour of a mega-cricketing event. The structure of the playing squad also was well thought of with ‘Marquee’ players and first-class players and a combination of foreign club cricketers.

20221019-110603