The Global Power Cricket League(GPCL T20) which held its inaugural tournament last October is now ready to launch a complete season.

The League conducted by Power Sportz League division is perhaps the only league which provides International exposure to first class cricketers who are yet to represent their country internationally, but may be talented enough to do so.

Eight teams from Australia, England, South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, USA, Sri Lanka & India participated in the inaugural edition which was held in the Yamuna Sports Complex, in October 2022, as part of the NRI Festival celebrations.

Three months after the Exhibition tournament, the league structure was recently released by the organizers which comprises a minimum of 2 international marquee players who have represented their country, 7 first class professional players, one U-19 & U23 player, 2-3 top club level players and one wild card entrant.

A minimum of 6 players of an Indian origin has been made mandatory in each team.The average age of the team has been kept at 26 years, to significantly differ from the veterans leagues primarily only for retired cricketers. The basic vision behind the league was to cater to the Indian players living outside India.

The unique team structure ensures a huge supply of talent available globally, as most first class players even in cricket playing nations are confined more to domestic cricket within their own country and look forward to opportunities to play outside and compete with their peer groups in other nations.

Apart ffrom ensuring the presence of Indian players in the structure, the league will also be hosted in destinations which have a large Indian population. An intent to conduct the league in different destinations of the World has been communicated to ICC, confirmed Kanthi D Suresh, the founder & Editor-in-Chief of Power Sportz, which is the World’s first live digital Sports channel.

“We would be happy to zero in on destinations that extend us a warm invite, and our wild card entrant category in each team can help us take in local talent in every destination that we conduct the league in”, said Kanthi, indicating that it would be a mutually beneficial opportunity for all.

Internationally renowned Olympic Players like Usain Bolt, Yohan Blake had also indicated their interest to play a T20 League and could well be part of wild card entrants. Infact, Power Sportz had extended an invitation to Usain Bolt to participate in the League. Some baseball stars from USA too have expressed their desire to try out cricket as a hobby.

Cricket is particularly popular in India, Australia, England, its birthplace, Bangladesh, South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand. There is also growing popularity in many parts of the world as the game is getting all set to make its Olympic entry.

The Middle Eastern countries and USA together form a large part of the Indian community living outside, and USA, in particular, is keen to be growing cricket in a big way. Interestingly, cricket is becoming more and more popular in Europe too

Many Indians living outside India are keen on owning cricket teams and clubs with not many opportunities to do so. Countries like Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and even USA/Canada, which have large Asian Indian populations find it difficult to get into the mainstream of cricket.

“We want to fulfill many aspirations through this league and we would be happy to extend our offers, globally, ” said Kanthi D Suresh, as talks have begun with other member cricket boards to finalize 5 seasons of GPCL.

With a packed cricket calendar this year and India hosting the World cup in October/November, there would be a lot to look forward to but leagues like GPCL T20, are in no hurry when it comes to choosing their dates.

“We are not competing with anyone, it’s a unique structure of its own”, said a relaxed Kanthi, who is also currently working on organizing a women’s sports property other than cricket, the announcement of which will be made shortly.

