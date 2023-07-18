INDIA

GPT-4 can help data mining for energy management in building sector

NewsWire
0
0

A team of researchers from China and the Netherlands has successfully developed an innovative solution using GPT-4 to automate data for building energy management.

GPT-4, OpenAI’s generative large language model, has previously demonstrated remarkable human-level performance in various real-world scenarios such as coding, writing, and image generation.

However, its ability to analyse building operational data using data mining tools at a comparable human-level performance remains uncertain.

The building sector is a significant contributor to global energy consumption, accounting for approximately 33 per cent of the world’s final energy usage.

While data mining technologies can save approximately 15-30 per cent of the energy consumed in buildings, their practical application has been limited due to its labour-intensive nature, resulting in a scarcity of real-world use cases.

The team from Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands and Zhejiang University in China, successfully showcased GPT-4’s capability to generate codes that forecast building energy loads, even when provided with limited user information.

Furthermore, GPT-4 exhibited the ability to identify device faults and detect abnormal patterns in system operations by analysing building operational data.

When applied in real-world buildings, the codes generated by GPT-4 demonstrate a high level of accuracy in energy load prediction.

In addition, GPT-4 offers reliable and precise explanations for fault diagnosis and anomaly detection outcomes, the study showed.

“By automating coding and data analysis tasks, GPT-4 effectively liberates humans from tedious work, resulting in a more accessible and cost-effective approach to data-guided building energy management,” said Chaobo Zhang, a post-doctoral researcher at Eindhoven’s Department of the Built Environment.

The study, published in the KeAi journal Energy and Built Environment, represents a breakthrough in the domain of building energy management.

Automated data mining solutions are still rare for building energy management until now.

“Our study indicates that GPT-4 is a promising solution to enabling computers to implement customised data mining solutions for building energy management with limited assistance from humans,” said Yang Zhao, a professor at Zhejiang University, and senior author of the study.

“We hope more scientists can explore the potential of GPT-4 in this domain, so that the building energy management will be smarter and more efficient in the future.”

2023071841103

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Selena Gomez stuns in swimsuit, flaunts incredible curves

    Delhi excise policy scam: Accused liquor businessmen prepared recommendations

    Vehicle transporting tomatoes to market robbed in B’luru

    Odisha Assembly winter session gets underway