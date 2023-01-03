INDIA

Gr. Noida: Woman battling for life after being hit by speeding car on New Year’s eve

NewsWire
0
0

A 21-year-old woman is battling for her life at a hospital here after a speeding car hit her and two of her friends on New Year’s eve.

The incident took place hours before the New Year shocker in the national capital, wherein a 20-year-old woman died a painful death after being dragged by a car for about 12 kn on the outskirts of Delhi in the early hours of Sunday.

The three young women are all final year B. Tech students at GNIT College in Greater Noida. While two of them who suffered minor injuries have been discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, the condition of Sweety (21) is stated to be serious.

Sweety, who is in ICU, has been put on a ventilator and is said to be in a state of coma. She received critical injuries on her legs and head following the accident which happened at around 9 p.m. on December 31.

Meanwhile, Sweety’s classmates claimed that the cops harassed them for two days, alleging that neither did the police file any case, nor did they make any attempt to trace the car.

According to sources, a case has now been registered and investigation has been taken up.

Several police teams have been formed and efforts are underway to collect CCTV footages from the sites close to the accident spot.

20230103-193006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shakti Arora remembers I-Day celebrations in his school

    All countries should get level playing field for mitigation & adaptation:...

    Crude racing towards $100/b to undermine fragile economic recovery in Asia

    K’taka couple arrested for stealing batteries from traffic signals during Covid...