UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy was full of praise for teammate Grace Harris after her last over heroics helped the team to beat Gujarat Giants in their opening match of the Women’s Premier League here at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

Grace Harris hit a brilliant 26-ball 59* to pull off a thrilling three-wicket win for the Warriorz. Warriorz needed 19 off the final over for a win, Harris took the responsibility with ease and hit two sixes, two fours and a two to take her side over the line.

Sutherland bowled the last over and Harris smacked the first ball for a six. Sutherland bowled one wide outside off next ball which was called a WIDE. GG reviewed but the decision was upheld.

Harris then flicked one to the leg side for a couple and lofted the next one straight down the ground for a four. Sutherland then bowled one wide outside off again. With five needed off three, Harris finished it off in style as she lofted one over cover for a four to bring up her fifty off just 25 balls and then smashed the next one over deep square leg for a six to win it for UPW.

“Full credit to Grace and our lower order in particular. Grace is Grace, that’s the only way to describe her. She has shown the world what she can do,” said Healy in the post-match presentation.

“She (Harris) is amazing for the squad and was amazing for us (against Giants). She knew what she had to do from ball one. The team is amazing. We have got such good characters around the squad. It is just great to get out and this win is going to bring us close together,” Sophie Ecclestone added.  

Healy also spoke highly of Navgire, who hit 43-ball 53 to keep Warriorz in the game after losing the openers cheaply.

“Kiran was sensational. She ended up taking the opportunity and making a fifty. It’s not about the internationals but also the Indians. Shweta’s first experience, but we might have to call a bit loudly. We are going to celebrate, and on we go for Delhi,” said Healy.

