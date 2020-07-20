Gracy Singh talks about her lockdown birthday

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actress Gracy Singh celebrates a lockdown birthday on Monday. She believes birthdays become special when people celebrate it the right way.

“I have a separate room where I practice meditation sessions and prayers. On my birthday, like any other day, I started my day by seeking the Almighty’s blessing, followed by my regular meditation routine,” Gracy said.

“Adding to my daily rituals, I offered a special prayer for my parents. I prepared a ‘Maha Prasad’ of our traditional ‘Atte Ka Halwa’ for the Bhog distributed among the building staff,” she added.

Such events bring her a lot of inner peace as she believes birthdays are not only about accepting gifts but also about sharing what you can with people and loved ones.

“The power of giving is strong enough to supersede everything,” she said.

On the work front, Gracy plays the role of Santoshi Maa in “Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein”, which airs on &TV.

–IANS

