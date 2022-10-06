Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that Graduate and Post Graduate youths are so desperate for government jobs that they are ready to work at very junior posts.

“This mindset needs to be changed and the youths need to look beyond government jobs,” he said.

“Youths only look for Lower Divisional Clerks (LDC) posts, despite being Graduates and PGs. If the posts are not available, then they even settle for posts below it. I will refrain from spelling out the reasons as later, I will be criticised for it,” Sawant said.

Such a mindset needs to be changed. “For this, we need to bring change in all areas, specially in the IT sector and also in mindsets. We all need to come together and work,” Sawant said here.

Sawant was speaking while signing Memorandum of Understanding with top four skilling start-ups Navgurukul, Newton School, Entri and Unlu to give training to youths in various areas.

He said that these four programmes will help Goan students to get trained in their areas and to find jobs with good salaries.

Teachers, he said, should play a major role to counsel students to choose their career. “Compared to parents you can have a greater impact. You can convince them better than parents. It is your responsibility (to show the right way to students),” Sawant told teachers.

“Goa has a hope to become the education and knowledge hub of the country. We have taken several steps in this direction in recent years. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the country has seen a big revolution in education, Goa is committed to be part of it,” he said.

“We are committed to bringing in more investment in education, Information and Technology, and knowledge services in order to create jobs for Goans,” Sawant said.

“Goan youths only look for government jobs. Government is trying to bring non-polluted industries to the state. We have spoken to large software companies to establish their offices in Goa, so that jobs are created here,” Sawant said.

