Graduation student held for sending obscene FB messages to woman

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Delhi Police has arrested a graduation student on charge of sending obscene messages to a woman on Facebook, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Mobile phones used in the commission of crime have been seized from the accused, he added.

Accused Kafil confessed to his crime and told police that he was fond of proposing friendship to young women on the social media and sending them obscene messages.

“For this purpose, he used to create fake IDs to impress women. He used hotspots or Wi-Fi of other users to forge FB IDs and send obscene posts to evade detection,” said DCP (South) Atul Thakur.

Kafil earlier used to harass a young woman living in Mehrauli after creating a fake profile on Facebook in the name of Karan and posing as a gym trainer.

A case under Sections 419, 354D, 509, and 506 of the IPC was registered at Mehrauli police station.

