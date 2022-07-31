Ireland’s right-arm pacer Craig Young has been forced to withdraw from the squad set to play two T20Is against South Africa on August 3 and 5, with fellow right-arm pacer Graham Hume brought in as a replacement.

An official statement from Cricket Ireland said that the change came on the eve of the squad’s departure to Bristol for the series against South Africa flying out of Dublin on Sunday afternoon.

Hume, 31, co-incidentally played for South Africa in the 2010 Men’s U19 World Cup in New Zealand. In May this year, he was handed a central retainer contract by Ireland and made his ODI debut against New Zealand earlier this month.

Ireland will play two T20Is against South Africa at Bristol on August 3 and 5, followed by a five-match T20I series against Afghanistan to be played at Stormont on August 9, 11 and 12, August 15 and 17.

Ireland hosted India for two T20Is on June 26 and 28, with the visitors winning the series 2-0, including a narrow four-run win in the second game. They recently hosted New Zealand in their 2022 home summer, losing both ODI and T20I series 3-0 despite coming close to unbelievable wins on many occasions.

It is expected that a provisional Ireland squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia in October-November, will be announced in late August, with the final squad to be confirmed in early September.

20220731-203604