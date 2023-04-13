LIFESTYLEWORLD

‘Grain corridor’ from Ukraine to resume work: Ukrainian media

NewsWire
0
0

The “grain corridor” from Ukraine under the Black Sea Grain Initiative will resume its work, state media reported.

“Following intensive discussions within the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC), supported by the UN and Turkey, routine inspections are planned to resume on Wednesday, April 12,” Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, was cited as saying on Wednesday as per the Interfax-Ukraine news agency report.

On April 11, the JCC was not able to conduct inspections of vessels as the parties needed more time to reach an agreement on operational priorities, Dujarric said, adding that 50 vessels were waiting to move to the Ukrainian ports.

The incident marked the first suspension of the work of the “grain corridor” in eight months, Xinhua news agency reported.

On July 22, 2022, Russia and Ukraine separately signed a document in Istanbul with Turkey and the UN on grain and fertiliser exports to ensure supplies to global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine armed war.

So far, Ukraine has exported more than 27.5 million tons of food under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The deal, initially in effect for 120 days, was renewed in November 2022 and March 2023.

20230413-072604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prachi Desai: Playing police officer made me bit nervous

    Delhi woman attacked with sharp object by auto-rickshaw driver

    Smuggled from Myanmar, 6 rare Burmese pythons seized in Mizoram

    Pipalkoti to become ‘Mini Joshimath’; 130 families to be re-settled