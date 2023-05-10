WORLD

'Grain corridor': Ukraine's export hits lowest level since Aug 2022

Ukraine’s foodstuff export through the Black Sea ports last week hit its lowest level since August 2022 due to the disruptions of the work of the “grain corridor”, data from an industry body showed.

Between May 1 and May 7, Ukraine’s ports shipped 404,000 tons of agricultural products, down 10 per cent from the previous week, the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB) said in a report.

In particular, Ukraine sent abroad 165,000 tons of wheat, 161,000 tons of corn, and 52,000 tons of sunflower oil during the recording period, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the UCAB report.

Eleven vessels, which had been loaded with grain last week, were still waiting for inspections, it said.

Since the “grain corridor” started its work on August 1, 2022, Ukraine had exported some 29.7 million tons of foodstuffs via its seaports, according to the UCAB report.

In July 2022, Russia and Ukraine separately signed a document in Istanbul with Turkey and the United Nations on grain and fertiliser exports from Ukraine and Russia to ensure supplies to global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict.

The deal envisages the creation of a “grain corridor” for the safe passage of ships carrying agricultural products.

