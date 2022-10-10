The Gram Bharati 2022 exhibition which brought together women from self-help groups across India, housed a wide range of stalls that saw an array of beautiful handicrafts, artefacts, jewelleries, and delicious food products.

For many of these women, the journey has been full of life-altering challenges and extraordinary struggles which they overcame with perseverance, hard work, and dedication. These difficulties taught them to become self-sufficient and rely on learning livelihood skills with the help of organisations like the Adani Foundation.

The recently held Gram Bharati 2022 exhibition, served as a platform to showcase the promising talent of several such remarkable female entrepreneurs.

Various women’s self-help groups from different parts of the country such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh affiliated with the Adani Foundation participated in this program. However, the handicrafts exhibited by the self-help group hailing from Mundra (Gujarat) were the most talked about.

The exhibition was organised at the Adani Corporate House, Ahmedabad, and was inaugurated by Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, on the first day of Navratri.

The visionary leader also launched a book, ‘Pragati’, which talks about success stories of 75 female entrepreneurs from Mundra. Also present at the inaugural event was Dr. Priti Adani, chairperson of the Adani Foundation. The power couple was seen visiting the stalls and interacting with the budding entrepreneurs.

Some of the notable handicrafts from the Kutch district that was showcased at the event included the well-known suf bharat embroidery, wall hangings, bags, dresses, lacework, mud work, lamps, frames, Kutch dhadki, pearl work, various woollen products along with several lip-smacking local snacks. The 3-day event witnessed tremendous footfall.

The exhibition also saw women entrepreneurs participating from the hinterland of India. The women of Umarpada village of Surat district presented delicious varieties of bamboo pickles.

These tribal women who have been making bamboo pickles at home for years now are now being professionally trained by various self-help groups and organisations like the Adani Foundation and Mission Mangalam, on how to preserve these pickles for a longer time and commercialize it. They are also trained in making papad, other types of pickles, and spices.

Sugantben and Rajilaben of the Dhanvad self-help group, who presented the products made by these tribal women were elated to be at such a prestigious event. “It’s been a dream come true, to be present at such a large-scale exhibition and we have been getting so many pickle orders.

“It’s heartwarming to witness so much support and we are now certain that this is going to be beneficial for all the 35 members associated with our self-help group.”

Sharing her experience, Nitaben Koka of the Meghdhanush Group, who participated in the event, says, “It’s been an enthralling experience to show our work to such a huge audience and at such a prestigious platform. I’m grateful to the Adani Foundation for giving us this opportunity, which will certainly help us shape ourselves and make our image stronger in society.”

Prajna of Kapaya’s Shraddha Saheli Group adds, “We all were in for a surprise when Gautam Adani sir bought our product after tasting it.

“Undoubtedly it was the most cherished moment for us.”

The Mundra-based self-help group earned more than Rs 1.50 lakhs within two days of the exhibition and were able to secure orders worth around Rs 1 lakh.

Also present at the exhibition were V.S. Gadhavi, executive director, of Adani Foundation, and Chandra Shekhar Gowda, chief operating officer, of Adani Foundation. Along with Rakshit Shah, executive director of the Adani Ports & SEZ (APSEZ), Panktiben Shah, CSR head, Adani Foundation (Mundra), Devalben Gadhvi, Kutch Women’s Empowerment

Project Officer played pivotal roles in making this exhibition a success.

