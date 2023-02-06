ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Grammy Awards: ‘About Damn Time’ gets Lizzo Record of the Year

American singer Lizzo was conferred with the Record of the Year honour at the recently concluded Grammy Awards, which came for her viral hit ‘About Damn Time’. For her, the win was “unexpected” as she dedicated the award to the late artist Prince.

“When we lost Prince I decided to dedicate my life to creating positive music,” she said. She went on to share her hopes to spread positivity through her work.

“I’d like to believe that not only can people do good, but that we just are good,” she said. “We are good inherently. And anybody at home who feels misunderstood or on the outside looking in like I did, just stay true to yourself. I promise you you’ll attract people who believe in you and support you.”

Lizzo gave a shoutout to Beyonce, who has broken the Grammy record of most wins with 32 awards to her credit.

