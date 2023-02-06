ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Grammy Awards: Best Rap Album goes to Kendrick Lamar for ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’

American rapper Kendrick Lamar picked up his 15th Grammy Award this time for the Best Rap Album, for ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

He said in his acceptance speech: “I finally found perfection with this album. As artists we’re all entertainers. We say things to provoke thoughts and feelings and emotions. Making this record, one of my toughest to make, allowed me to do that and share other people’s experiences.”

The rapper took home the award over fellow nominees Pusha T, Jack Harlow, Future and DJ Khaled.

Lamar has now won Best Rap Album thrice after having been victorious in the category in 2016 ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’ and 2018 for ‘Damn’,

Earlier during the Grammys, Lamar’s single ‘The Heart Part 5’ took home trophies for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

Lamar was the most-nominated male artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards, securing eight total nods. Only Beyonce and her nine nominations surpassed Lamar.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards, which recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022, are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles.

