ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Grammy Awards: Harry Styles wins Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Harry’s House’

NewsWire
0
0

Former One Direction member Harry Styles took home the Best Pop Vocal Album title for his studio album ‘Harry’s House’ at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

He edged out ‘Voyage’ by ABBA, ’30’ by Adele, ‘Music of the Spheres’ by Coldplay and ‘Special’ by Lizzo to bag the honour.

Styles described making ‘Harry’s House’ with two of his best friends as “the greatest experience of my life” and playing it for people “the greatest joy I could’ve asked for”.

This year, he was nominated in six categories; in addition to Best Pop Vocal Album, he received recognition for Album of the Year (‘Harry’s House’), Record of the Year (‘As It Was’), Song of the Year (‘As It Was’), Best Pop Solo Performance (‘As It Was’), and Best Music Video (‘As It Was’).

‘Harry’s House’ also won for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards, which recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022, are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles.

20230206-081804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jamie Lee Curtis reveals why she wanted her ‘Halloween’ character killed

    India’s Adarsh Gourav nominated at BAFTA alongside Chadwick Boseman

    Jessica Henwick: “It was a nightmare to work with Rege-Jean Page”...

    BTS speaks with President Joe Biden about anti-Asian hate crimes