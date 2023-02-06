ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Grammy Awards: Ozzy Osbourne bags trophies for Best Metal Performance, Best Rock Album

British rock legend Ozzy Osbourne made splashes at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards as he bagged two honours – Best Metal Performance for the song ‘Degradation Rules’, which also features his Black Sabbath musician Tony Iommi, and Best Rock Album for ‘Patient Number 9’.

Ozzy won the Best Metal Performance honour over the Black Keys, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Idles, Machine Gun Kelly, and Spoon. Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on his behalf, giving shoutouts to the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album.

Osbourne recently announced that he is likely finished touring. “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” he revealed. “My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

The 65th annual Grammy Awards are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles. It recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022.

