ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Grammy Awards: Tobias Jesso Jr takes home inaugural Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical award

NewsWire
0
0

A new award was introduced at the 65th Annual Grammys, Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical and Canadian musician Tobias Jesso Jr. was feted with the honour.

He was there in person to pick up the inaugural award which celebrates creators who penned some of the year’s best-loved pop tunes.

The North Vancouver native won for writing tracks that included ‘Can I Get It’ from Adele, ‘Boyfriends’ sung by Harry Styles and ‘Careless’ performed by FKA Twigs and Toronto’s Daniel Caesar.

He was up against The-Dream, Amy Allen, Laura Veltz, and Nija Charles. This was Jesso’s first-ever Grammy. Since releasing his 2015 album, ‘Goon’, he has focused mostly on writing songs for others.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards, which recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022, are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles.

20230206-080402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alanis Morissette to make comedy series inspired by her life

    Hilaria Baldwin feels the ‘wear and tear’ of pregnancy

    Russo Brothers shower praise on ‘RRR’, say it’s a ‘perfectly done...

    Witness calls Amber Heard ‘jealous and crazy’ before trial