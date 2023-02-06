A new award was introduced at the 65th Annual Grammys, Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical and Canadian musician Tobias Jesso Jr. was feted with the honour.

He was there in person to pick up the inaugural award which celebrates creators who penned some of the year’s best-loved pop tunes.

The North Vancouver native won for writing tracks that included ‘Can I Get It’ from Adele, ‘Boyfriends’ sung by Harry Styles and ‘Careless’ performed by FKA Twigs and Toronto’s Daniel Caesar.

He was up against The-Dream, Amy Allen, Laura Veltz, and Nija Charles. This was Jesso’s first-ever Grammy. Since releasing his 2015 album, ‘Goon’, he has focused mostly on writing songs for others.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards, which recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022, are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles.

