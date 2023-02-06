ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Grammy Awards: Trevor Noah takes dig at Los Angeles in his monologue

Comedian Trevor Noah took a dig at Los Angeles at the 65th Annual Grammys. He called it the best city followed by a comic remark which may come across as a fact to people.

“It’s the best city in the world if you ignore a few other cities,” he said, before immediately tossing the action to a performance by Bad Bunny, reports ‘Deadline’.

This is Noah’s third hosting the Grammys, which returned to Los Angeles Sunday after a stint in Las Vegas last year. The venue was adjusted for this post-pandemic occasion: tables replaced rows and rows of chairs in front of the stage, making it easier for ticket holders to trip the light fantastic with Bunny’s colourful troupe.

As per Deadline, he also showered praise on aAs It Was’ hitmaker Harry Styles and American rapper Kendrick Lamar.

He said, “Harry Styles is here tonight, everybody! That’s right. I mean, what can you say about this man that hasn’t been said? Incredible album, mind-blowing tour a women throw their pants at this man! And then he puts them on and he looks better in them than they do! Easily the world’s sexiest man. There is no competition. Sex symbol of the globe. Especially now since they killed off the Green M&M.”

Talking about Kendrick Lamar, he said, “We’ve got LA’s very own Kendrick Lamar in the building. The man is super talented. He’s got Pulitzers, he’s got Grammys. His album was a therapy session that earned him multiple Grammy nominations. All my therapy ever got me was helping me overcome my childhood trauma. Useless.”

