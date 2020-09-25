Canindia News

Grammy winners unite for a virtual gig to pay tribute to Earth

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Grammy Award-winning artistes Ricky Kej, Soweto Gospel Choir and Wouter Kellerman will be part of a virtual show to pay tribute to planet Earth.

The event titled “ILAThe Earth Symphony: The Virtual Concert”, is presented by Ila Paliwal, who is a singer, songwriter and producer, based in New York.

Set to premiere on September 27, the digital show marks a cross-cultural collaboration across borders to celebrate planet Earth.

“As the world experiences a pandemic, ‘ILAThe Earth Symphony: The Virtual Concert’ is an audio-visual tribute to planet Earth and the spirit of humanity,” said Ila.

“It’s an ode to the peace we imbibe and the peace we must build in these trying times. I hope the virtual concert brings joy, hope and inspiration to all as we, the artistes of the world, unite to celebrate our planet, our home, Earth,” she added.

–IANS

nn/vnc

