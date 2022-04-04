ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Grammys 2022: Baby Keem wins Best Rap Performance

Rapper Baby Keem has bagged the Best Rap Performance for “Family Ties”, which also features Kendrick Lamar at the Grammys.

While taking the award, Keem said: “Nothing can prepare me for this moment tonight.”

“I just want to say thank you to my support system, the city of Las Vegas, my family, the women that raised me, that shaped me to become the man I am today.”

Rappers Cardi B, J. Cole ft. 21 Savage & Morray, and Megan Thee Stallion were the other nominees in the prestigious category.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

20220404-080203

