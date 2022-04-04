ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Grammys 2022: Billie Eilish takes over the stage with ‘Happier Than Ever’ performance

NewsWire
0
0

Singer Billie Eilish, who has been nominated for seven awards at the Grammys, performed the title track from her ‘Happier Than Ever’ album.

Starting out in an upside down house, Eilish and her brother Finneas then made their way to the roof to rock out in the rain, with Eilish sporting a Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins shirt.

The Foo Fighters drummer died on March 25 at the age of 50, reports Variety.

Eilish’s Grammy performance stood in contrast to her more understated performance of ‘No Time to Die’ a week earlier at the Oscars, where she and Finneas picked up the best original song Academy Award after performing.

Eilish and Finneas are, of course, the only artists to have had featured musical performances on both the Oscars and Grammys this year, a rare back-to-back coup.

Finneas came into the Grammys with five nominations of his own this year, including Producer of The Year (non-classical).

The song ‘Happier Than Ever’ was nominated for Record of The Year, Song of The Year, Pop Solo Performance and Music Video.

Eilish’s seventh nomination this year came for the ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles’, a Hollywood bowl-based performance which was up for best music film.

20220404-073203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Angelina feared for family’s safety during Brad Pitt marriage

    Top Russian ballerina Olga Smirnova quits Bolshoi ballet over Ukraine war

    Josh Holloway to star in JJ Abrams’ series ‘Duster’

    IANS Review: ‘Turning Red’: An amusingly heartwarming coming-of-age film (IANS Rating:...