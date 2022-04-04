‘Foo Fighters’ swept the rock categories at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards taking home all three awards it was nominated for.

Their win came just over a week after the death of the band’s long-time drummer Taylor Hawkins. They won Best Rock Performance for ‘Making A Fire’, Best Rock Song for ‘Waiting On A War’ and Best Rock Album for ‘Medicine At Midnight’.

The band won the Best Rock Album award over ‘Power Up’ by AC/DC , ‘Capitol Cuts’ (Live From Studio A) by Black Pumas, Chris Cornell’s ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1’ and McCartney’s ‘McCartney III’.

In the Best Rock Performance category, it beat ‘Shot In The Dark’ by AC/DC , ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ by Chris Cornell, and ‘OHMS’ by Deftones. And for Best Rock Song, Foo Fighters won over Paul McCartney’s ‘Find My Way’, ‘The Bandit’ by Kings Of Leon, Mammoth WVH’s ‘Distance’ and Weezer’s ‘All My Favorite Songs’.

‘Foo Fighters’ also recently released their first film ‘Studio 666’, a comedy featuring guest appearances by the most famous musicians in the world.

