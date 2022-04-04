ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Grammys 2022: Jazmine Sullivan wins Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance

Jazmine Sullivan took home two golden gramophones at the 2022 Grammys. She won the Best R&B Album for the 14-track album, ‘Heaux Tales’ and Best R&B Performance for ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’. ‘Heaux Tales’ won over releases from Leon Bridges, H.E.R., Jon Batiste and Snoh Aalegra.

‘Pick Up Your Feelings’ tied with Silk Sonic’s ‘Leave the Door Open’ in the Best R&B Performance category, bringing the first ever Grammy Award to Sullivan. Three of Sullivan’s 15 career Grammy nominations are for ‘Heaux Tales’.

Jazmine said in her acceptance speech: “I don’t know what I heard. I almost didn’t believe it but I’m so grateful to be up here.” She also made a comment on H.E.R. in jest saying, “Shout-out to H.E.R. for wearing these glasses in the dark, girl. I fell like 15 times tonight.”

She further told the crowd that she wrote Heaux Tales to deal with her own shame and unforgiveness around some of the sins that she committed in her 20s. She continued: “But, what it ended up being was a safe space for Black women to tell their stories, for us to learn from each other, laugh with each other and not be exploited at the same time. And that’s what I’m most grateful for. “

