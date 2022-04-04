New Orleans musician Jon Batiste picked up four Grammy Awards after being nominated across 11 categories at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, which is being live streamed from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jon won the ‘Best American Roots Performance’ and ‘American Roots Song’ for ‘Cry’, ‘Best Music Video’ for his song ‘Freedom’, which is a tribute to New Orleans. He also shared the award for ‘Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media’ with Carlos Rafael Rivera for composing and arranging some of the music in Pixar movie ‘Soul’.

All of Jon’s win came before the televised portion of the ceremony even began. Batiste is up for both ‘Record of the Year’ and ‘Album of the Year’ along with multiple nominations for his work on the animated film ‘Soul’.

